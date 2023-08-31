Law enforcers arrested who authorities believe is the final member of a local crime organization, according to an update by the Aurora Police Department.

Police arrested 18-year-old Donald Howard on Wednesday evening around 10 p.m. in a North Aurora neighborhood, the department said.

Howard was one of 12 people investigated by the The Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network, which specializes in going after violent gangs and drug traffickers. Police alleged he is part of an organization called "Blitz Gang Official" that has been connected to crimes in the area.

Authorities conducted a multi-agency operation on Tuesday to arrest nine of the 12 suspects. Three alleged members had already been in prison, according to a press release by Aurora police.

Police failed to find Howard during the initial operation on Tuesday morning.

"The suspects are the only members of the organization and collectively face more than 300 criminal charges stemming from numerous crimes of violence throughout the Denver metro area," authorities said.

The suspects will be charged in Arapahoe District Court, authorities said.

This story is developing.