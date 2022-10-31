In this undated photo released by the Aurora Police Department is Joseph Mario Castorena. Court records say Castorena who is suspected of killing four people at his ex-girlfriend's home in suburban Denver on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, allegedly threatened to kill her a week before. Police were searching Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, for 21-year-old Castorena in connection with the shooting that left three men and a woman dead in Aurora.