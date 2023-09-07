Police continue to search for a prime suspect in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Phoenix Day in late March. They have upped the potential reward for information leading to an arrest.

Aurora Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers announced a $10,000 reward for information regarding the killing of Day, according to a press release by Metro Crime Stoppers. The reward increased from the initial $4,000 in July.

The Major Crimes Homicide Unit has made "significant progress" in identifying potential leads, with the release of five new crime alerts depicting people investigators believe "could have witnessed something significant immediately prior to, during or after this tragic event," according to the news release.

They continue to urge anyone with information to step forward regarding the "heartbreaking event."

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. March 25 at the Town Center at Aurora mall at 14300 E. Alameda Way. Off-duty police responded to a reported fight including a group of teenagers in the food court.

Officers were notified of gunshots outside of Dillard's. Upon arrival, they found Day suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

"We're not going to rest and will continue to investigate this case," Aurora police agent Nicholas Lesnansky said at a July 7 press conference.

In the release, Crime Stoppers called community tips instrumental in helping solve the case. They say anyone with information will remain anonymous.

Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.