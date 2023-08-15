As Aurora's mayoral race ramps up, with just over two months until the Nov. 7 election, CEO and President of CommunityWorks Rob Andrews has withdrawn from the race.

Andrews announced his withdrawal Tuesday, after "careful consideration and with immense support from colleagues and well-wishers," according to a news release from his campaign team.

He has been with CommunityWorks, an organization that "empowers unemployed people or those with barriers to employment become self-supporting," since 2016

Despite dropping out of the race, Andrews said he is devoted to advancing the notion of an "Aurora for All."

"Your vote is your power, and it serves a larger purpose —to reinstate our prosperity, safeguard our security, and leave a more robust and improved Aurora for the generations that follow," Andrews said.

Nomination petition sections were made available to those interested in running for office on Aug. 9 and may be picked up from the City Clerk's Office through August 29th.

Petitions must be filed with the City Clerk's Office by August 29th at 5 p.m.