The Aurora Police Department announced Friday morning a shelter-in-place order issued in a small community on the northeast corner of Airport Boulevard and Colfax Avenue.

Police asked people in the Norfolk Glen area to stay in their homes due to SWAT presence, according to a social media post by the Aurora Police Department.

A man wanted for multiple felony charges barricaded himself inside of a mobile home, according to a subsequent post by the department.

"Officers are evacuating residences that are directly affected and are asking anyone else to avoid the area," the department said.

A reverse 911 call was reportedly issued to the affected area, letting people know to stay away or inside.

A SWAT team and Crisis Negotiators are attempting to make contact with the man. The shelter in place remains active as of 11:30 a.m.

This story is developing.