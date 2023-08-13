Multiple shootings in Denver and Aurora overnight Saturday into Sunday left at least 7 people injured, according to tweets from the Denver and Aurora Police Departments.

Two of the shootings happened in the Green Valley Ranch area, according to tweets.

The first happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday, when DPD officers responded to a shooting in the 20500 block of East 45th Avenue, near the southeast corner of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

Three victims were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known, police said in a tweet early Sunday afternoon.

DPD responded to a second shooting in the 16300 block of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, less than three miles from the first, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two victims in the incident were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigations are ongoing and officers are working to develop suspect information.

Officers also responded to a shots fired call Saturday night at the intersection of 21st Street and California Street in downtown Denver. Officers found one injured person in the area, but their injuries were not due to being shot, according to a DPD tweet.

DPD did not specify whether they are looking for any victims in the shooting.

In Aurora, two men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the 11700 block of East Colfax Avenue just after midnight Sunday, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet.

The area is just west of the Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Investigators do not know what led up to the shooting and do not have suspect details available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.