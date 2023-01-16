A slate of Democratic candidates announced bids for Aurora's mayor and city council races, calling for the city to address its most pressing challenges, naming affordable housing, livable wages and youth violence as some, while criticizing the conservative majority for its response to those challenges.
Aurora will choose in the Nov. 7 election its next mayor, a councilmember each for wards IV, V and VI, plus two at-large councilmembers.
Although council races are nonpartisan, the city council has been a historically conservative body and political affiliation looms over elections. Progressive candidates began winning seats in the last few election cycles, particularly in 2017 and 2019, when they secured enough seats to cement an even-party split on the council, until the 2021 election handed the majority back to conservative councilmembers.
Aurora’s council is comprised of 10 seats, four at-large seats and six ward council seats. The mayor also serves at-large. Councilmembers serve four-year terms.
Among the slate of Democratic candidates are two sitting councilmembers.
Ward IV Councilmember Juan Marcano announced his run for mayor, saying he vows to prioritize working families while creating a city that is safe, clean, and thriving.
"What pains me is we have so much potential as a city but it is being squandered by shortsighted folks who are more interested in playing politics than actually serving our community," said Marcano, who previously worked as an architectural designer for architecture and engineering firms and now focuses on his councilmember work.
He asked voters to envision an Aurora where wages are rising, trash service is efficient, recycling and composting are promoted, and public safety is improving because the city is addressing the root causes of crime.
"Where we don't have to bury our youth anymore," he said.
He urged greater investment in early childhood education and making childcare affordable for working families. Marcano also pleaded with voters to help progressives take the council majority.
"The folks that we need to get out of office have a lot of money. Mike Coffman has brought his swamp money here to Aurora from D.C. But they don't have what we have, and that is an organized community," he said.
Reached by text message, Coffman said D.C. "is a mess because of hyper-partisanship" and criticized Marcano for previously making a proposal that would make council races partisan, "so that we resemble all that is not working" in Washington.
"Fortunately, his proposal failed," Coffman said.
Video of the Democratic slate’s announcement can be found on Marcano’s Twitter and Facebook pages.
Ward V Councilmember Alison Coombs, who represents Ward V, is seeking an at-large seat on the council.
Coombs and Marcano, who were elected in 2019 and are close members of the council’s progressive minority, have pushed for progressive solutions to issues, such as affordable housing, livable wages and policing.
Coombs said the city council has lacked the political will to enact changes that will make a difference for residents. Her time on council taught her that holding a majority of at least six council seats is the only way to have power in decision making, she added.
"What power looks like in this city is six votes. That's what it boils down to," she said.
In addition to housing and wages, the environment is another pressing issue, she said. She joined other slate members in criticizing a company's plans to drill oil near the Aurora Reservoir, and said city sprawl is increasing pollution caused by transportation.
The sitting councilmembers are running alongside other well-known community names: Community organizer Chris Rhodes is vying to become the Ward V councilmember, Pastor Thomas Mayes is running for an at-large council seat, attorney Brian Matise is running in Ward VI, and youth advocate Jason McBride has entered the contest for Ward IV.
McBride spoke about helping bury a 16-year-old girl the week of the announcement, saying that is the kind of trend Aurora needs to change.
"I'm running in Ward IV because of the youth violence out there in Aurora," he said.
He also aims to support equity and diversity initiatives, he said, adding he was humbled and honored to be part of the slate.
Rhodes criticized sitting councilmembers who bemoan low pay for law enforcement, saying police make a salary that teachers must work several years to achieve.
He said it is unacceptable to prioritize incarcerating youth more than educating youth. When people cannot afford to live in Aurora, trying to make ends meet takes their time and attention away from their children, he said. Aurora also faces a housing crisis, he said, emphasizing that housing in unattainable for anyone making less than $60,000 to $70,000.
Rhodes called on city officials to represent all of Aurora "and not just people that live in certain parts of our city."
Matise described himself as a problem solver and fiscally responsible candidate.
"I'm deeply concerned about the current dysfunction and name calling that's taking place in our city government that's preventing us from seeing common-sense solutions," he said.
The city has been delegating long-range planning to developers who are more concerned with profit, he said. Matise likened the city's budgeting approach to the Enron scandal and said taxpayers are the ones who will shoulder the burden of Aurora's use of high-interest loans and certificates of participation.
Mayes said Aurora's problems are exacerbating under the current council. Mayes promised the Democratic slate will bring real solutions to the city, and a people-focused approach to working on council.
The Democratic slate won't just bring change, but bring change for the better, he said.
"We come with listening ears," he said.
This story has been updated with comments from Mayor Mike Coffman.