Aurora's "strong mayor" ballot initiative will not be on the November ballot after all.

Proponents issued a news release early Friday saying the proposal will appear on the 2025 ballot.

The controversial measure generated heightened interest and news coverage after opponents alleged signature gatherers misrepresented the issue as a term-limits initiative. Proponents also faced a lawsuit aiming to stop the initiative and unanimous opposition from the Aurora City Council by way of a resolution.

Those all resulted in proponents unable to meet the required deadline to get the ballot measure on the 2023 ballot in November, according to a press release from Mountain State Solutions Natela Manuntseva.

“Regrettably, the citizens of Aurora will not have the opportunity to express their preference for a strong mayor form of government and further restricting term limits in the upcoming November elections," Manuntseva said in the release.

The release went on to say the delay was caused by "legal technicalities and opposition tactics.”

The initiative, if passed, would change Aurora's current “council-manager” system to that of a “strong mayor” system, similar to Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo. This change would ultimately push out the city manager, leaving most power to the mayor. It would also lower term limits for the mayor and council members from 12 years to eight.

The Aurora City Council openly opposed the initiative earlier this month. Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman continues to support it.

Sign Up For Free: News Alerts Receive informative alerts and real time news delivered to your inbox. Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Councilmember Juan Marcano previously accused Coffman of muddled transparency in putting the "strong mayor" initiative forward. He also pointed toward the lack of work in transitioning, stating that it took multiple years for Colorado Springs. The work included examining budgetary and legal effects.

Former city council member Charlie Richardson filed a lawsuit against the city of Aurora and three Aurora residents for allegedly using misleading language in the ballot initiative. He also claimed it does not adhere to the city's single-subject laws.

City council passed the single-subject requirements with nine "yes" votes on August 14. It requires all ballot initiatives be confined to one subject.

According to Marcano and the council, the initial "strong mayor" ballot initiative did not follow these rules because it was presented to potential signers as a term-limits measure.

Proponents gathered around 12,200 signatures in support in July.

These requirements and changes have delayed the initiative past the deadline for the 2023 ballot.

“I’m disappointed that the ballot measure is not on the 2023 ballot to give the opportunity for voters to decide the issue, but I’m glad that it can be on the ballot in 2025 without having to gather signatures again,” said Mayor Mike Coffman, a supporter of the ballot initiative.

Coffman has announced his candidacy for re-election.