Another name familiar in Aurora City Council elections has emerged as a 2023 candidate for office.

Republican Jono Scott announced his run for an at-large seat on Monday. Scott lost a bid to become the Ward 3 councilmember in 2021, after Councilmember Ruben Medina secured the win in a nail-biter of an election.

Aurora residents will vote on their next mayor, a councilmember each for wards IV, V and VI, and two at-large seats during the Nov. 7 election. Council races are nonpartisan, but power struggles between progressives and conservatives for the council majority have dominated the city’s elections in recent years.

The council is made up of 10 seats – four at-large and six ward seats – plus a mayor who serves at-large and has tie-breaking powers.

Scott is a pastor, directs a local foodbank and has chaired the Citizen’s Advisory Budget Committee. A resident of more than 30 years, Scott called the city “near and dear to my heart” in a news release announcing his candidacy. He said he hopes to live in Aurora with his family for another 30 years.

His platform comprises three main issues: safety, the economy and affordability. In his news release, Scott said he is running out of concern for residents’ quality of life and that he can “bring a well-rounded” perspective to the council.

“As much as I love Aurora, I am very concerned for my city. I am running for Aurora’s at-large City Council seat because I know how important this election is for the future of our city,” Scott said in his news release. “The future can be bright for Aurora. I believe that as we serve our community today, we can become set for our future - a future that ensures that the people of Aurora can feel safe, work freely, and raise their families with a high quality of life.”

In a letter seeking financial donations from friends and family, Scott also said he was running because “opportunities for families to thrive in a way that they believe is best for their faith and family are at stake as well.”

Scott is jumping into a still-developing field that includes a slate of Democratic candidates seeking at-large and ward council seats.

On the Democratic ticket, incumbent Alison Coombs and Pastor Thomas Mayes are also running for at-large seats.

The Democratic slate, which announced last month, named affordable housing, livable wages and youth violence as some of the city’s most pressing issues. Coombs also spoke about addressing the environment and transportation while Mayes promised Democratic candidates could bring real change to the city.

They are running alongside Councilmember Juan Marcano, who is running for mayor; community organizer Chris Rhodes in Ward V; attorney Brian Matise in Ward VI, and youth advocate Jason McBride in Ward IV.