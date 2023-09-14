The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted $22 million to Colorado, including $5 million to the city of Aurora, to expand equitable access to green spaces, officials announced at a press conference in Aurora Thursday.

In Aurora, the money will go toward a project the city calls "Reinvesting in Aurora's Urban Canopy for Social Equity and Climate Resilience."

The program seeks to plant new diverse trees, extend the lifespan of mature trees in neighborhoods with high immigrant and refugee populations and get community members involved in the tree-planting process.

The USDA's Secretary Xochitl Torres Small said the impact of a tree canopy on people, communities and cities cannot be overlooked.

"A community investment in trees is really a community investment in each other," Torres Small said.

Most simply, trees provide shade, and have the ability to reduce the temperature under a canopy of trees between 11-19 degrees Fahrenheit.

Matt McCombs, Colorado's state forester, said everyone knows what it feels like to walk on the shady side versus the non-shady side of the street, an experience that emphasizes the importance of trees in every community.

"Imagine a community where shade doesn't exist on either side of the street," McCombs said. "We're going to change that fundamentally."

McCombs dubbed their efforts a "for-all approach," meaning their team plans to work across a variety of communities, organizations, individuals and public officials to bring trees and their benefits to neighborhoods that need them most.

Elizabeth Babcock, the acting executive director for Denver's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency, said trees not only cool neighborhoods, but have a wide variety of other benefits — including filtering air and water and slowing storm water flooding.

"Trees play a critical role in creating a healthier, safer and more connected community," Babcock said. "Everyone should have access to these benefits, but we know that not all neighborhoods in Denver enjoy the same amount of healthy tree canopy."

In Denver, the lowest canopy neighborhood is 1/10th the coverage size of the city's highest canopy neighborhood, Babcock said.

Climate change is affecting everyone and trees help mitigate the threat of extreme heat, a need seen especially in underserved communities, she said.

Aurora petitioned for the grant to plant trees in disenfranchised, lower income neighborhoods, Aurora Spokesperson Michael Brannen said. Now they have the funding to make that goal happen.

The nationwide grant — which in total adds up to $1.5 billion — comes from President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act and was dispersed to 385 entities that submitted grant proposals to increase equitable access to trees and green spaces, according to the USDA website.

Funded proposals are located in all 50 states, two U.S. territories, three U.S. affiliated Pacific islands and in several tribal communities.

The USDA gave out the grants to provide trees as a "simple, but powerful solution" to heat in urban communities, following July 2023 being the hottest month on record globally, according to its website.

"Today, we are planting the seeds of tomorrow and we are thrilled to do this with you, our community," Babcock said.