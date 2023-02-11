Dozens gathered in Aurora on Saturday for a vigil held by the Multicultural Mosaic Foundation to honor those affected by the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria, including numerous families who lost loved ones in the disaster.

Among them was Abdullah Can, foundation director, who spoke about the moment he learned of the disaster and the loss of multiple relatives. Can was driving in Toronto, where he lives part-time, when a message in his family group chat asking whether the family was safe grabbed his attention, he said.

Soon after he learned that a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey, devastating his hometown of Kahramanmaras, or Marash. Of the 13 siblings in his family, 11 still live there, he said. It took a full day to hear from all his loved ones.

Thankfully his siblings survived, he said, but his family is coping with the death of 15 close relatives and many more extended family members. Among them, were two of Can's cousins and an aunt. One of his cousins lost her husband and daughter.

In the days since, the family group message has steadily flowed with updates: A video of crews working to recover his aunt. A photo of the grave that would become her final resting place. More footage of seas of toppled structures and roads filled with debris.

His surviving relatives are now living in cars, shelters and tents while also suffering unusually harsh winter conditions, he said. Along with their homes, they also lost the ability to work, because the private sector is a complete loss too, Can said.

“Now, they are all broken,” he said. “They don’t want to leave the state they were born and raised in. As a family, we will come together.”

Emily Dunn’s is also reeling from the tragedy.

“This is not a normal earthquake” for the region, she said. She urged anyone who knows people from Turkey and Syria to call and check in with those friends, saying “we are not good.”

“I’m praying, please, this is a dream. It’s just a nightmare that we had,” she said.

Her immediate family survived in her hometown of Konya, which was far enough from the epicenter to avoid severe damage. Her sister-in-law’s family however is from Hatay, one of the hard-hit cities in southern Turkey. Some of her relatives escaped their homes, but not all.

“She lost two cousins and two kids, 5 and 7,” Dunn said, among other family members.

Although they lived, her sister-in-law is demoralized. Her family lost everything they had, Dunn said.

“My sister-in-law couldn’t’ talk for like two days, because in one day, her life changed,” she said.

The foundation is raising funds to directly support people in Turkey. So far they have fundraised enough to support five families for one year, Can said.

“If we collect more, we will cover more families,” he said.

The Mosaic foundation implored the community to donate toward relief organizations, whether that be through its foundation or organizations such as the Red Cross, UNICEF or Embrace Relief.

Faith leaders from the Muslim, Latter Day Saints and Christian communities offered prayer throughout the vigil as elected officials also came to support the community.

State Rep. Iman Jodeh, who represents House District 41, promised every resource at her disposal would be made available to people affected by the tragedy. A representative for U.S. Rep. Jason Crow also promised his office’s assistance in aiding people endangered by the earthquake. Both came to mourn those lost and injured, they said, while commending the show of community support at the vigil.

“As cliché and trite as this sounds, hold your loved ones just a little closer,” Jodeh said.