A woman was shot and seriously wounded in an incident believed to be linked to road rage, the Aurora Police Department said in a tweet.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m., near Smoky Hill Road and Chambers Road. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said it's believedthe shooting was the result of road rage. The suspect was driving a red SUV, but no other details were provided.

As a result of the shooting and investigation, a section of Smoky Hill Road was closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.