Aurora Fire Rescue (copy) (copy)

Aurora Fire Rescue is working to rescue a worker who was in a trench when it collapsed Tuesday afternoon. 

 COURTESY OF AURORA FIRE RESCUE

Aurora firefighters recovered the body of a worker who was trapped in a trench after it collapsed, according to a tweet from the Aurora Fire Rescue twitter. 

Aurora Fire said its Technical Rescue Team were on scene after a trench collapsed in the 17500 block of East Eastman Drive, which is near the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Hampden Avenue. 

The original call came in at 1:30 p.m., the fire department said in a tweet. 

The body of the deceased worker was uncovered and removed from the trench, which was estimated to be 12 feet deep, at 5:30 p.m.

South Metro Fire Rescue was also on scene with its Technical Rescue Team to offer additional support. 

'Pipe bombs' used in attack at Kingdom Hall in Thornton
70-year-old Thornton man beaten to death after backing into vehicle, suspect at-large