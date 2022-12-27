Aurora firefighters recovered the body of a worker who was trapped in a trench after it collapsed, according to a tweet from the Aurora Fire Rescue twitter.
Aurora Fire said its Technical Rescue Team were on scene after a trench collapsed in the 17500 block of East Eastman Drive, which is near the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Hampden Avenue.
The original call came in at 1:30 p.m., the fire department said in a tweet.
The body of the deceased worker was uncovered and removed from the trench, which was estimated to be 12 feet deep, at 5:30 p.m.
South Metro Fire Rescue was also on scene with its Technical Rescue Team to offer additional support.