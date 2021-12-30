Authorities evacuated around 35,000 people from the towns of Superior and Louisville on Thursday as wildfires swept through Boulder County. Officials have estimated that nearly 600 homes have been destroyed.
See the evacuation map below:
Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations for all of Superior, as well as for all of Louisville except for Old Town and north of South Boulder Road.
Evacuations were also in place for Broomfield south of U.S. 36, west of Wadsworth Boulevard, west of Simms Street and south of Highway 128. Evacuations were ordered for the Meadow View community in Westminster Thursday night.
In addition to official notices, anyone who can see the fire was asked to evacuate immediately.
Pre-evacuation orders were in effect for the Via Varra and Skystone neighborhoods in Broomfield; the Candelas, Leyden Rock and Whisper Creek areas in Arvada; west of Highway 287 between Arapahoe Road and Dillon Road in Lafayette.
See the list of evacuation sites below:
- North Boulder Recreation Center (3170 Broadway)
- Rocky Mountain Christian Church (9447 Niwot Rd.)
- Lafayette YMCA (2800 Dagny Way) Longmont Senior Center -
NOTE: Not for overnight shelter
- (910 Longs Peaks Ave.)
- *Evacuees who are COVID-positive are asked to go to the COVID Recover Center at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church (3485 Stanford Ct, Boulder)
Large animals can be taken to:
- The Jefferson County Fairgrounds (15200 W. 6th Ave., Golden)
- The Ranch Events Complex (5280 Arena Circle, Suite 100, Loveland)