The Department of the Interior announced resumption of the leasing of federal oil and gas reserves in Alabama, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming after a lawsuit was filed by 13 states, not including Colorado, against President Biden’s Executive Order shutting down new oil and gas leasing on public lands he issued one week after taking office.
Biden told voters in February 2020, “And by the way, no more drilling on federal lands, period. Period, period, period,”
While the Biden administration tries to cast this reversal as a response to Putin’s war in Ukraine to ease skyrocketing gas prices, the reality is that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Louisiana ordered the Biden administration to resume leasing federal lands in June 2021.
Late last year, 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico went up for auction for drilling leases in compliance with a preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty June 15, 2021.
In asking for a preliminary injunction the plaintiff states claimed that the Biden administration violated the federal Administrative Procedures Act and exceeded their statutory authority.
Judge Doughty agreed and issued the nationwide preliminary injunction saying, “This Court does not favor nationwide injunctions unless absolutely necessary. However, it is necessary here because of the need for uniformity. The Agency Defendants’ lease sales are located on public lands and in offshore waters across the nation. Uniformity is needed despite this Court’s reluctance to issue a nationwide injunction.”
In response to the reopening of federal land to oil and gas extraction in Colorado, Lynn Granger, Executive Director of the American Petroleum Institute of Colorado said, “Colorado’s energy resources are a long-term strategic asset that strengthens our national security and fuels our economy,”
The BLM said it will not reveal exactly where the parcels are until the auction opens on Monday.
Granger was less pleased with the change in royalties energy companies will have to pay and the relatively small amount of land opened up compared to what’s available.
“We are pleased to see the Interior Department finally announce a restart to the long-delayed onshore leasing program required under the law, but we are concerned that this action adds new barriers to increasing energy production, including removing some of the most significant parcels.”
The Bureau of Land Management said it examined 733,000 acres, or about 1,145 square miles of federal land energy companies had previously suggested should be leased.
On Monday BLM said it will offer only about 144,000 acres, some 225 square miles for sale.
This is about 20% of the land BLM reviewed.
BLM also said it is increasing the royalty rate paid to the Treasury on extracted resources from 12.5% to 18.75%, a 66% increase. This is the first increase in royalties in decades.
The injunction will remain in effect until a final resolution in the case is reached.
Environmental groups decried the move, saying even the reductions in acreage offered are insufficient to meet “our climate obligations.”
In a statement to the Denver Gazette, Earthjustice president Abigail Dillen said, “Any new leasing must meaningfully incorporate environmental justice and climate impacts…The best available science already shows that we cannot continue leasing on our public lands and meet President Biden’s stated climate goals.”