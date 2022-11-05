FILE - Dow Finsterwald, the non-playing captain of the American Ryder Cup Team, holds up the cup after presentation on the 18th green by Princess Alexandra at the Royal Lytham and St. Anne's Golf Course in Lytham St Annes, England, on Sept. 17, 1977. Finsterwald, a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, died Friday night, Nov. 4, 2022, at his home in Colorado Springs, Colo. He was 93. His son, Dow Finsterwald Jr., said he died peacefully in his sleep. (AP Photo/File)