A 19-year-old Aurora man who shot and killed another teenager during an attempt to rob him of vape juice in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced.
A jury found Demarea Mitchell guilty on July 16 of felony murder, attempted aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. He will be eligible for parole after 40 years, the DA's office announced.
Mitchell shot and killed Lloyd Chavez IV, an 18-year-old Cherokee Trail High School Student, outside his home on May 8, 2019. The District Attorney's Office said Chavez died in front of his family in the living room.
"This defendant was there to take something that was not his," 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner said in a statement. "He was old enough to appreciate the consequences of bringing a loaded gun to a robbery and using it."
Three other teens were arrested for planning to rob Chavez, who sold vape juice, Gazette news partner 9 News reported. Charges against two of the teens were dismissed, 9 News reported, but Kenneth Gallegos was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 40 years.
According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office affidavit in the shooting case, the four teens drove to Chavez's house, 9 News reported. When Chavez approached their vehicle, one of the teens gave him $25, and Mitchell got out of the vehicle to get the money back. A struggle ensued, and Chavez was shot.