Denver School Board Vice President, Auon'tai Anderson, announced his candidacy for Colorado House District 8.

House District 8's current representative is Leslie Herod, who is up against a term limit in the state legislature.

Anderson said he praises Herod for her seven years of service and leadership on critical issues such as police accountability, reproductive healthcare and criminal justice reform.

"As the son of a single mother and grandson of a public school educator, I am intimately familiar with the struggles and triumphs that many in our community face," Anderson said. “Despite the adversities I encountered, including homelessness and navigating a complex system as a child, I remained committed to education, fighting for my community and workers' rights across the state."

Anderson recently faced criticism for talking about a confidential meeting after the shooting at East High School, stating that off-campus shootings shouldn't keep students out of the classroom.

