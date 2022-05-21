A late season winter snowstorm rocked the Centennial State and up to 16 inches of snow in and around Colorado Springs and could see more accumulation as the day persists.
LATEST UPDATES
8:10 a.m.: CHSAA, after holding off on updates, announced Saturday that the track and field championships are set to resume at 2:10 p.m. at Jeffco Stadium.
8:00 a.m.: Due to the amount of wet and heavy snow, nearly 10,000 residents are without power in the Colorado Springs area as of 8 a.m., according to Colorado Springs Utilities.
Officials said 63 of the 66 outages do not have an estimated time of power restoration, while an outage near Rock Creek Park is supposed to be fixed by 11 a.m., according to the company's outage map.
7:15 a.m.: The hardest hit area as of 7 a.m. was Woodland Park with 16 inches of snow overnight. The Air Force Academy got 10 inches and Manitou Springs received 9 inches. Colorado Springs received 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
These totals could increase 1 to 3 inches throughout the day as the snowfall is expected to continue until the afternoon hours. As a result, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 6 a.m. Sunday for much of the Interstate 25 corridor.
Here are the preliminary snow totals for the state as of 7 a.m.:
- Air Force Academy: 10 inches
- Aspen Park: 15.5 inches
- Black Hawk: 11 inches
- Black Forest: 16 inches
- Boulder: 3.8 inches
- Cascade: 10 inches
- Castle Rock: 3.5 inches
- Colorado Springs: 6 inches
- Crescent Village: 7.0 inches
- Crook: 8 inches
- Denver International Airport: 1 inch
- Elizabeth: 2 inches
- Estes Park: 5.5 inches
- Evergreen: 9.9 inches
- Florissant: 1.9 inches
- Franktown: 9 inches
- Genesee: 8.8 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 6 inches
- Ken Caryl: 4 inches
- Lafayette: 3 inches
- Larkspur: 6 inches
- Leadville: 9.8 inches
- Longmont: .3 inches
- Louisville: 4.8 inches
- Manitou Springs: 9.0
- Monument: 9.0 inches
- Nederland: 5.0 inches
- Peterson Air Force Base: 2.7 inches
- Ponderosa Park: 12 inches
- Pueblo: 6.5 inches
- St. Mary's Glacier: 12.5 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 5.8 inches
- Winter Park: 7.3 inches
- Woodland Park: 16 inches
TODAY'S FORECAST
Snow showers, mainly before noon. High near 37. North northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Totally day snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. South southeast wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.