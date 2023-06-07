Chinese journalists beaming the NBA Finals to their home country don’t know what to make of the Denver Nuggets.

“We know the Lakers, the Golden State Warriors and Boston,” said Fan Wu, a producer with Guangdong Radio and Television, or GRT.

A television producer named Lin Lin was buying NBA Finals merchandise at Ball Arena during some down time and said the Chinese prefer to watch players like Stefan Curry over Nikola Jokic because "they like point guards."

Is the name Nikola Jokic familiar in China?

“Less than Lebron James,” Wu answered. “How do I say it? Not very famous.”

Basketball is one of China's most popular sports with an estimated fan base of 500 million people, according to Bleacher Report, which also reports that 300 million Chinese play the game. Basketball started growing there 20 years ago with the popularity of Yao Ming becoming an NBA Hall of Fame Player. The Chinese have their own basketball league, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) for which former Nuggets' Kenyon Martin, J.R. Smith and Wilson Chandler had short stints with.

The global basketball scene is exploding in popularity.

There are NBA Final watch parties in China, Australia, Brazil, Egypt, the Philippines and, of course, Jokic's home country of Serbia. The 2023 NBA Finals will reach fans in 214 countries and territories, and will be broadcast in 60 languages, according to the NBA.

China was introduced to Jokic in 2021 during his first NBA Allstar Game. The player they know as “Teacher Jo” thanked the Chinese fans for voting for him — in Mandarin with the help of a translator.

“I‘m Jokic, Teacher Jo. And go Nuggets! I love you all.”

The video was posted to Weibo, one of China’s largest social media platforms.

Weibo is similar to Reddit, where posters blog about subjects, often going down a rabbit-hole of useless information.

When the Nuggets beat the fan-favorite Lakers, Chinese fans showed grace.

"Denver Nuggets beat Laker just now. (smiley emoji blowing a kiss) Is Teacher Jo going to win the championship this year?" posted a person called From Cambrian.

Someone with the handle "hello first meet" on May 23 when the Nuggets won the Western Conference Finals philosophized: "The Denver Nuggets swept the Lakers and reached the NBA Finals for the first time. Congratulations!" hello first meet then added a nice thought.

"Tonight, Venus in the western sky is accompanied by the moon, which is very clear!"

And from Wow WaCow USA: "The Nuggets have the highest offensive efficiency in the playoffs. Facing the Heat, which ranks 6th in defense, they will stage a wonderful contradictory battle."

With the the Nuggets and the Heat even at 1-1, Wow WaCow was not way off.