In a case as complex as the LoDo shooting incident, video footage alone is not enough for a grand jury to make a determination as to the culpability of the three officers in the injuries sustained by the suspect or bystanders, a forensic analyst said.

The Denver Gazette showed the footage to Jon Priest, a forensic analyst and instructor with hundreds of hours of experience in officer-involved-shootings including video file analysis.

“There are problems with this one just from a blush because other officers were shooting in the direction of what appeared to be the crowd. That said, without knowing what the officers are saying, we don’t know their reason for shooting and where those rounds went," he said. "It’s difficult to opine what exactly happened with this shooting.”

A retired Denver homicide detective, Priest determined that when Waddy pulled out the gun, even though he is holding it by the barrel and not the handle, it’s possible that officers couldn’t see whether he was pointing it at them or toward the dozens of bystanders filing out of the bar.

Police decisions in these types of shootings, he said, are made in seconds.

“The action of throwing the firearm occurs within a second and could easily be perceived as pointing a handgun toward the crowd,” Priest determined. “The firearm is flying in the air and is approximately 36 inches from the subject (Waddy) when the first shot is fired.”

Priest concluded that typical reaction time delays are around 0.3 seconds.

“We’ve had shootings where someone holds a cellphone and points it. The question is, ‘What does the officer perceive and is it reasonable for them to perceive it?'” he said.

Denver police told The Denver Gazette that all five officers who were on the scene have been interviewed. Spokesman Kurt Barns confirmed that the three who fired the rounds are on “modified duty.”

In their initial press conference, police said seven shots were fired. Four of those rounds were shot by Officer Kenneth Rowland, two by Officer Meagan Lieberson, and one by Officer Brandon Ramos. The one shot is difficult, according to Priest, because officers are trained to shoot twice.

“When they train, typical training regimen is to draw and fire twice. Each of those trigger pulls take a conscious effort,” he explained. “Seven rounds is not a lot.”

Denver police released eight videos on Tuesday from the LoDo incident, including body camera images from five officers, a halo camera angle from above that showed bar crowds spilling into the street, and two camera angles from inside Larimer Beer Hall, which recorded a view of the incident as it was happening through the front plate glass window.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Tuesday that she would open a grand jury investigation into the shooting.

The footage showed that three of the five officers fired their weapons at Waddy, who had punched a man and was pushing another when he met police who had walked parallel to him in response to the altercation. Waddy met them as he threaded between cars parked in front of the bar and put his hands up.

There is very little audio on the footage because once officers activate their body-worn cameras, there is a noiseless buffer for 30 seconds before the cameras come on.

Denver police have said they told Waddy to put his hands up, though this can’t be heard on the video. For this reason, the grand jury will be relying on the officers' interviews, possibly Waddy's version of events, and witness statements to fill in the blanks as to what was said.

The video shows that after he put his hands up, Waddy bolted to the sidewalk, pulled out his gun by the barrel from underneath his sweatshirt, and threw it to the side. Within seconds, he was shot multiple times, according to the footage.

The footage also shows the officers firing into Waddy with several people just a few feet away behind him.

Waddy’s attorney, Ty Glover, said his client was surrendering when “the gun got away and then they started shooting.”

The videos given to media by Denver Police stop when Waddy is shown crumpled on the ground. None of the footage follows the chaos that ensued.

A check into the officers’ backgrounds show that all three joined the force in 2019. Rowland’s record is clean, but Lieberson and Ramos both received oral discipline in December 2021 for failing to follow rules regarding body-worn cameras.

Additionally, Ramos was orally reprimanded for an accident in January, when he opened his police car door while it was parked, according to documents supplied by the office of Denver Public Safety. All of the incidents were closed by Denver Public Safety’s Conduct Review Bureau.

Waddy remains in jail and has a preliminary hearing Aug. 24 at 8:30 am.