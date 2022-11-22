 Skip to main content
Brother and sister recovering from Club Q attack in Colorado Springs

As he lay bleeding from a gunshot wound in a state of fear and confusion at a Colorado Springs nightclub, James Slaugh treasures the moment a gray-haired stranger with glasses told him he was going to live and kissed him on the forehead.

“To me, that made all of the difference. That was when I first got teary-eyed,” said Slaugh, 34, from his bed at Colorado Springs’ Penrose Hospital Tuesday.

Colorado club shooting survivor: 'I want to be resilient'

He and his boyfriend, Jancarlos Dell Valle, also 34, went to Club Q Saturday night to bring some comfort and a few laughs to his older sister Charlene Slaugh, who had just broken up with her girlfriend.

The three were just leaving the nightclub when James Slaugh heard four pops and was shot in the arm from behind. As he was fumbling with his uninjured right hand to grab his phone and call for help, the shots went eerily quiet.

“The silence certainly was the scariest part because I didn’t know if the guy was reloading or if there was another gun,” he said on a Zoom session from Penrose Hospital.

A surreal moment followed, he added, when the loudness of the shots stopped but techno music coming from the dance floor kept going as people were lying on the floor and survivors were starting to stir. 

He said that he lost friends in the shooting and saw Club Q as a safe space where he "figured out who I was and understood my sexuality." 

Club Q shooting suspect transferred to El Paso County jail, scheduled for virtual court appearance

Slaugh’s humerus was shattered in the attack and Dell Valle was hit in the leg, but of the three, Charlene got the worst of it. She was shot as many as 13 times according to their GoFundMe page, which required 8 hours of surgery. After a second operation, the 35 year-old is recovering.

The family could use some financial help. Charlene Slaugh, whom James describes as a fighter, works for an auto mechanic and he sells auto insurance. They both live in Colorado Springs.

“That would be extremely helpful if everybody could do what they can,” he said.

The brother and sister are 18 months apart and have lived in Colorado Springs for half of their lives. James went to Palmer High School and Charlene attended Mitchell. 

Three days after what was likely the worst night of his life, Slaugh has heard from old and new friends and has been uplifted by positive messages from people all over the world. The yin-yang experience has shown him that for one bad person, there are billions of good people.

“I took a bullet, yes, but that bullet is never going to be as powerful as that love.”

Denver Enterprise Reporter

A 40-year Colorado news veteran, Carol McKinley started in radio, and traveled the world as a network TV correspondent/producer. In 2021, she decided to return to local news. A Baghdad alum, she has 4 grown children and lives with her husband and her mom.

How to help

The Colorado Healing Fund at www.coloradohealingfund.org has started an official fundraiser to benefit victims and families impacted by Club Q mass shooting that happened late Saturday night at the popular LGBTQ+ nightclub.

The fund began in 2018 by a group of victim advocates and community leaders to establish a secure way for the public to contribute to victims of mass casualty crimes in Colorado. Initial funding was provided by the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is suspected of killing five and wounding 25 others at Club Q nightclub, shortly before midnight. 

Authorities said they were investigating whether the mass shooting was a hate crime.

Also, two GoFundMe appeals have been launched for families impacted by Club Q mass shooting.

More services, vigils scheduled after Club Q mass shooting

Former employee Greg Resha, also known as Kyree Myst, is helping raise funds for medical and funeral expenses for the victims and families.

Of a $100,000 goal, nearly $19,000 had been raised on the GoFundMe drive as of Sunday morning.

Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs leaves 5 dead, 25 injured; patrons hailed as heroes

Donations can be made at www.gf.me/v/c/lmgs/victims-of-club-q-colorado-springs-mass-shooting.

A small business advocate in Denver, Faith Haug of Good Judy Garage, is raising funds for families of the victims killed and to help those injured with medical expenses. The GoFundMe account had raised more than $13,000 toward a $25,000 goal as of Sunday morning.

"We hope to be able to give at least 5k to cover the funeral expenses of each of the 5 community members killed," she wrote on the donation page, which is at www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-club-q-families-and-survivors?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_lmgs+support-for-the-club-q-families-and-survivors.

Sunday, Nov. 20, is recognized worldwide as the Transgender Day of Remembrance, also known as the International Transgender Day of Remembrance. 

The observance memorializes people who have been murdered as a result of transphobia, a dislike of or prejudice against transgender people.

