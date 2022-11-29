Instead of celebrating the holidays, families of five loved ones who were killed in the Club Q shooting are planning funerals.

The tributes are as different as the lives of those who died Nov. 19-20 around midnight. Two of the memorials are happening outside of Colorado, one is open to anyone who wants to attend with a dove release, and another is being streamed.

Here are the details on each victim’s funeral as provided to The Gazette by the Colorado Springs Police Department:

Raymond Green Vance:

Two viewings are open to the public at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave. in Colorado Springs: Thursday and Friday, 4-8 p.m.

A private funeral service for Vance will be held Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Following the private service, the public is invited to a dove release followed by a candlelight vigil 6-8 p.m. in the outdoor garden of Swan Law Funeral Directors.

In a GoFundMe post, Vance's mother, Adriana, said that she wants family members to join her for the ceremonies. Family is coming to Colorado from Chicago, Mexico and California.

Kelly Loving:

A memorial service for Loving is being planned in Batesville, Mississippi, near Memphis, Tennessee, where Loving grew up. Loving's family is asking that only positive comments be made at the service, which is open to the public.

Daniel Aston:

The Aston family is still planning his memorial services. More details will be released soon, according to CSPD.

Ashley Paugh:

Paugh’s loved ones are holding a small, intimate funeral in La Junta which will be attended only by family, friends and the local community.

Derrick Rump:

Rump grew up in Pennsylvania. His family is coordinating with a funeral home there to have his service live-streamed on Zoom. His family has not indicated whether or not the service is open for public viewing, but has invited public officials to attend.