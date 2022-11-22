People gather in Colorado and across U.S. to mourn Club Q shooting victims

People gather at All Souls Unitarian Church for a service held for community members to mourn following the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold)
Jace Khosla places flowers outside the police tape surrounding Club Q, a gay bar where a mass shooting took place late on Saturday, Nov. 19. Khosla is from Pueblo and said many of his friends frequent the bar and he’s still waiting to hear if anyone he knows was a victim. “I’m waiting for my phone to go off,” he said. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold)
Tyrice Kelley, center, a performer at Club Q, is comforted during a Sunday service held at All Souls Unitarian Church for people to mourn following the mass shooting in Colorado Springs the night before.
Kristen Morris and her son, Kai Morris, 6, walk away from a memorial Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, for the victims of a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night. Five people died and 25 were injured in the shooting about midnight. Morris wanted to share kindness and she and her two sons placed painted crosses on the memorial. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Joshua Thurman, who was in Club Q during Saturday’s night shootings, talks Sunday, Nov. 20,. 2022, about what happened when the shooter entered the club on North Academy in Colorado Springs. Five people were killed and 18 injured. “I lost friends. I’m not ok,” Thurman said. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Police enter Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, as they continue to investigate the Saturday night shooting that left five dead and 25 injured. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
RJ Lewis sobs in the pews of All Souls Unitarian Church at the start of a Sunday service held for people to mourn following the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Lewis was at the club when the shooting occurred Saturday night.
Light shines through the window of All Souls Unitarian Church illuminating community members that gathered for a service held for people to mourn following the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold)
Leia-Jhene Seals reflects on the events of the mass shooting that occurred at Club Q an LGBTQ nightclub following a service held at All Souls Unitarian Church on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Seals, a drag queen at Club Q, had just left the club and was walking through the parking lot when the shots starting to ring out inside the building. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold)
Tears roll down Leia-Jhene Seals cheeks during a service held service held at All Souls Unitarian Church on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, following a mass shooting at Club Q, a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. Seals, a drag queen at Club Q, had just left the club and was walking through the parking lot when the shots starting to ring out inside the building. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold)
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers joins other city officials for a service at All Souls Unitarian Church held for people to mourn following the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold)
Club Q owner Nic Grzecka, right, shares an emotional embrace at All Souls Unitarian Church vigil following the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/The Gazette, Parker Seibold)
Club Q owners Matthew Haynes, center left, and Nic Grzecka, center right, attend a vigil at All Souls Unitarian Church following the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/The Gazette, Parker Seibold)
Sophie Kamerrer, left, and Torrey Lovett embrace while visiting a memorial near Club Q Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, after five were killed and 25 injuried in a shooting Saturday night at the Colorado Springs, Colo., bar. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Sineca Williams, left, Sophie Kamerraer and Torrey Lovett hug at the memorial near Club Q Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, for the five killed and 25 injuried in a shooting Saturday night at the Colorado Springs, Colo., bar. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Flowers and messages cover the sidewalk and lawn along North Academy Blvd., next to Club Q Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Five people were killed and 25 injured in a shooting Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Flowers and messages cover a memorial Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, for the victims of a shooting at Club Q Saturday night. Five people were killed and 25 injured in a shooting. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Kristen Morris places the crosses she and her sons, Kai, 6, and Kaylan, 10, made as a sign of kindness on a memorial near Club Q Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, after five were killed and 25 injuried in a shooting Saturday night at the Colorado Springs, Colo., bar. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Trama counselor Arno Van Zoeren places flowers for someone on a memorial near Club Q Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, after five were killed and 25 injuried in a shooting Saturday night at the Colorado Springs, Colo., bar. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Police and FBI agents investigate the scene outside Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, after a Saturday night shooting left five dead and 25 injured. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Grief counselor and chaplain Michael Travis blesses a memorial near Club Q Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, after five were killed and 25 injuried in a shooting Saturday night at the Colorado Springs, Colo., bar. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Bernardo Garcia wears a transgender pride flag during a Club Q vigil and Trans Day of Remembrance interfaith service at Temple Beit Torah in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold)
Nine-year-old Samuel Martin, center, and his mother, Hannah Martin, left, hold candles during a Club Q vigil and Trans Day of Remembrance interfaith service at Temple Beit Torah in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold)
The scene of a growing memorial for those who came to mourn for the five people who were killed at Club Q on Saturday night. Both are regulars at the club. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub that left five people dead, and 18 injured, seems to have impacted people far beyond the city — or even state — borders.
People throughout the United States, and from around the world, joined or will join together to remember the lives of the people who died in Saturday night's shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
In Washington, D.C., people gathered for a Candlelight Vigil on Monday in solidarity with Club Q and the Colorado Springs LGBTQIA+ community.
The City of West Hollywood held a mourning ceremony, including speakers, music, prayers and the readings of names of people who have died due to transgender hate and violence, at the City Council Chambers Sunday night following a candlelight vigil.
In San Francisco, the Harvey Milk Democratic Club hosted a vigil to honor the shooting victims.
In Colorado, over a dozen vigils are planned this week to mourn the shooting victims and help people heal.
On Monday in Colorado Springs, vigils were held at churches, parks and other locations throughout the city. In Denver, Reelworks Denver hosted a candlelight vigil. Longmont and Loveland also held vigils.
Tracks, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Denver, held a vigil Monday with speakers including Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette (D) and One Colorado Executive Director Nadine Bridges.
Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide from sunrise Monday until sunset Saturday.
More events will happen throughout the week in Colorado. They include:
Colorado Springs: The Colorado Springs Police Department is holding a community resource expo and will provide mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals, and other services.
Wednesday:
Sophie Kamerrer, left, and Torrey Lovett embrace while visiting a makeshift memorial near Club Q Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, after a shooting Saturday night at the Colorado Springs, Colo., bar.
Catherine Wiggs grieves near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. Police say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire at the gay nightclub, Club Q, killing at least several people and leaving multiple others injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons.
Crystal and Ella Mondragon place flowers at a makeshift memorial near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 where a shooting occurred late Saturday night.
Police enter Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, as they continue to investigate the Saturday night shooting that left several people dead and multiple others injured.
The Colorado Healing Fund at www.coloradohealingfund.org has started an official fundraiser to benefit victims and families impacted by Club Q mass shooting that happened late Saturday night at the popular LGBTQ+ nightclub.
The fund began in 2018 by a group of victim advocates and community leaders to establish a secure way for the public to contribute to victims of mass casualty crimes in Colorado. Initial funding was provided by the Colorado Attorney General's Office.
Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is suspected of killing five and wounding 25 others at Club Q nightclub, shortly before midnight.
Authorities said they were investigating whether the mass shooting was a hate crime.
Also, two GoFundMe appeals have been launched for families impacted by Club Q mass shooting.
A small business advocate in Denver, Faith Haug of Good Judy Garage, is raising funds for families of the victims killed and to help those injured with medical expenses. The GoFundMe account had raised more than $13,000 toward a $25,000 goal as of Sunday morning.