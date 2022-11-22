 Skip to main content
People gather in Colorado and across U.S. to mourn Club Q shooting victims

112022-All Souls 3.JPG

People gather at All Souls Unitarian Church for a service held for community members to mourn following the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold)

 Parker Seibold

PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub

112022-Club Q 3.jpg
IMG_2204.jpg
IMG_2195.jpg
IMG_2196.jpg
112022-Club Q 1

The mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub that left five people dead, and 18 injured, seems to have impacted people far beyond the city — or even state — borders. 

People throughout the United States, and from around the world, joined or will join together to remember the lives of the people who died in Saturday night's shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

In Washington, D.C., people gathered for a Candlelight Vigil on Monday in solidarity with Club Q and the Colorado Springs LGBTQIA+ community. 

The City of West Hollywood held a mourning ceremony, including speakers, music, prayers and the readings of names of people who have died due to transgender hate and violence, at the City Council Chambers Sunday night following a candlelight vigil.

In San Francisco, the Harvey Milk Democratic Club hosted a vigil to honor the shooting victims. 

In Colorado, over a dozen vigils are planned this week to mourn the shooting victims and help people heal.

On Monday in Colorado Springs, vigils were held at churches, parks and other locations throughout the city. In Denver, Reelworks Denver hosted a candlelight vigil. Longmont and Loveland also held vigils. 

Tracks, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Denver, held a vigil Monday with speakers including Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette (D) and One Colorado Executive Director Nadine Bridges.

Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide from sunrise Monday until sunset Saturday. 

Ed Sanders was shot during the deadly Q Club attack, after which he was taken to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central. Sanders said after the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting, he imagined it could happen at Club Q, where he was a regular patron since its opening in 2002.

More events will happen throughout the week in Colorado. They include:

Tuesday:

  • Boulder: Queer Asterisk is hosting a free support group Tuesday night from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Colorado Springs: The Colorado Springs Police Department is holding a community resource expo and will provide mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals, and other services.

Wednesday:

  • Denver: Candlelight vigil is planned at the Colorado State Capital
  • Estes Park: Estes Park United Methodist Church is holding a vigil at 4 p.m.

Friday:

  • Colorado Springs: Dragonfly Landing Family Services will create posters to take to Club Q in support
  • Denver: Metropolitan Community Church of the Rockies will have a community prayer vigil

Saturday:

  • Denver: Bread and Roses Legal Center is hosting two community events to raise money for victims' families and survivors

How to help

The Colorado Healing Fund at www.coloradohealingfund.org has started an official fundraiser to benefit victims and families impacted by Club Q mass shooting that happened late Saturday night at the popular LGBTQ+ nightclub.

The fund began in 2018 by a group of victim advocates and community leaders to establish a secure way for the public to contribute to victims of mass casualty crimes in Colorado. Initial funding was provided by the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is suspected of killing five and wounding 25 others at Club Q nightclub, shortly before midnight. 

Authorities said they were investigating whether the mass shooting was a hate crime.

Also, two GoFundMe appeals have been launched for families impacted by Club Q mass shooting.

More services, vigils scheduled after Club Q mass shooting

Former employee Greg Resha, also known as Kyree Myst, is helping raise funds for medical and funeral expenses for the victims and families.

Of a $100,000 goal, nearly $19,000 had been raised on the GoFundMe drive as of Sunday morning.

Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs leaves 5 dead, 25 injured; patrons hailed as heroes

Donations can be made at www.gf.me/v/c/lmgs/victims-of-club-q-colorado-springs-mass-shooting.

A small business advocate in Denver, Faith Haug of Good Judy Garage, is raising funds for families of the victims killed and to help those injured with medical expenses. The GoFundMe account had raised more than $13,000 toward a $25,000 goal as of Sunday morning.

"We hope to be able to give at least 5k to cover the funeral expenses of each of the 5 community members killed," she wrote on the donation page, which is at www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-club-q-families-and-survivors?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_lmgs+support-for-the-club-q-families-and-survivors.

Sunday, Nov. 20, is recognized worldwide as the Transgender Day of Remembrance, also known as the International Transgender Day of Remembrance. 

The observance memorializes people who have been murdered as a result of transphobia, a dislike of or prejudice against transgender people.

