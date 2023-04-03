Gabe Landeskog is among four injured Avalanche players joining the team for their upcoming West Coast road swing.

It's unclear whether some, or any, of the injured players will return to the lineup over their next four games. Coach Jared Bednar declined to specify which Avs are closest to making a comeback and potential timelines.

But it’s possible that backup goalie Pavel Francouz (lower body), defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) and Artturi Lehkonen (broken finger) are available in road matchups at San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim.

“We’ll see,” Bednar said of their possible availability.

Francouz, missing since early February, has rejoined the team briefly before practices and at morning skates. Manson skated individually wearing a red non-contact sweater Monday. He hasn’t played since March 1 after reaggravating a previous injury. Lehkonen, also wearing red, resumed individual stick work Monday to signal that his broken finger is healing.

Landeskog’s presence is likely more symbolic. The captain has not shown significant progress during public individual skates at the team’s training facility. His next big steps are rejoining the team and shedding his no-contact sweater. Bednar could not provide an updated timetable for Landeskog’s potential return.

Positive sign: #Avs Josh Manson (lower body injury) skating before practice today. Light work. But getting him back for the playoffs would be huge. pic.twitter.com/6VnxRST6j4 — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) April 3, 2023

Nieto reunion

A January trade pulled forward Matt Nieto away from a tanking franchise (Sharks) to join a Stanley Cup champion trying to repeat (Avalanche). His worlds collide Tuesday and Thursday when Colorado travels to San Jose for back-to-back road games.

“I was drafted by them (in 2011) and started my career there. So, it's a really special place to me," Nieto told The Denver Gazette. "I had two stints there and enjoyed both of them a lot. Played with some great teammates and some good coaches."

Nieto has been a stable presence on the fourth line. He recorded four goals and three assists over 29 games played. Nieto said: "Obviously, I'd like to chip in offensively a little bit more. I think that will come.” But he’s earned positive reviews from the staff.

“He's been good providing exactly what we expected him to provide. A trusted player,” Bednar said. “He's not a flashy guy. He's not going to wow you with his skill all the time. But he's a hard skater and hard checker. He competes offensively. Just a really steady NHL player."

What’s next: The Avalanche (45-24-6) face the San Jose Sharks (22-39-15), 8:30 p.m. Tuesday (Altitude) at SAP Center.