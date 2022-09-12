The Colorado Avalanche have signed Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues to a one-year contract through the 2022-23 season, the team announced Monday.
Rodrigues, 29, arrives in Colorado after a career-best year in Pittsburgh with 43 points (19 goals). He played in all 82 regular season games and recorded three goals and two assists during the Penguins’ postseason run. Rodrigues will earn $2 million on his new Avalanche contract, per media reports.
“We are excited to add a two-way player with Evan’s versatility to our group,” said Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland in a news release. “He is coming off his best offensive season and has shown he can play in a variety of roles and help a lineup in many ways.”
Rodrigues is a key depth signing who provides an immediate upgrade to the team’s top-six forwards with Nazem Kadri leaving in free agency. Rodrigues will likely compete with J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook as Colorado’s second-line center.
The Avalanche season starts Oct. 12 with the Chicago Blackhawks visiting Ball Arena.
