The Denver Nuggets open the Western Conference playoffs on Sunday at Ball Arena against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here are best bets for the Game 1 and the series:

Timberwolves at Nuggets (-7.5. -110) in Game 1: Denver is rested while Minnesota has played two tough games to get here. The Nuggets make a statement in Game 1.

Nuggets over Timberwolves in six (+240): This seems right for this series with the way the teams have played all season.

Nikola Jokic over 25 points in Game 1 (-120): The Nuggets star has a big game against Rudy Gobert. He has had plenty in the past.

Nuggets to win the west (+360): Great value for the top seed in the conference