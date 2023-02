Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Lakers (-1, -110) at Pelicans: New Orleans has dropped five straight games ATS.

2. Wizards (+3, -110) at Nets: Washington's covered the spread in six consecutive games.

3. Suns (-4.5, -100) at Pistons: Detroit's going to be on the tired end of a back-to-back.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 60-52-2)