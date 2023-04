Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Jon Rahm (+160) to win Masters: I know he is four shots behind but I feel good about him catching up

2. Nationals at Rockies over 11.5 run: With the two pitchers starting in this game, there could be a lot of runs.

3. Athletics at Rays (ML, -270): Tampa Bay keeps its hot start going against a bad team.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 113-105)