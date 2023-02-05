Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Cavs (-4.5) against Pacers: I like the road favorite here. Cavs are playing well while Indiana has struggled due to some key injuries.

2. Houston (-11.5) against Temple: Big number for a road team but I think the Cougars roll.

3. Tyrese Maxey (+550) to win Sixth Man of the Year: The Philly guard has been playing great for one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 66-70)