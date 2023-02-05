Bulls Cavaliers Basketball

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cleveland.

 Ron Schwane - freelancer, FR78273 AP

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Cavs (-4.5) against Pacers: I like the road favorite here. Cavs are playing well while Indiana has struggled due to some key injuries. 

 2. Houston (-11.5) against Temple: Big number for a road team but I think the Cougars roll. 

3. Tyrese Maxey (+550) to win Sixth Man of the Year: The Philly guard has been playing great for one of the hottest teams in the NBA. 

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 66-70)