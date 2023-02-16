SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Brent Suter needed to find a new slider grip.

He was going through a rough break-up with his old one, things just weren't working out anymore. His pal Taylor Rogers set him up with a new one, hoping to help him break out of his funk. So, Suter took it out for an afternoon, thinking no harm could come from a casual session.

Right away the birds started to sing. The sun started shining a little bit brighter.

Suter was in love.

"I was like 'I want to get engaged to this grip,'" he said before throwing his first bullpen as a member of the Rockies. "And then I married it."

Now, Suter is taking his redesigned slider to the Rockies, where he hopes to find that same lust for his new team as he did for that pitch. He spent the first 11 years of his career with the Brewers — seven of which were in the major leagues — before he was non-tenderd by the team in December.

It was another hard separation. It was the only organization he'd ever known, and he loved Milwaukee. He was very active in the community, serving on the board of the Urban Ecology Center.

But sometimes a breakup can lead to a glow-up, and that's exactly what Suter is hoping happens here.

"I'd be honest if there wasn't a flood of emotions about missing Milwaukee. It just started hitting that I'm not going to see these guys every day," he said. "I'm super excited to be a Rockie though. This team is capable of some really special things and I'm really excited to be a part of it."

After being non-tendered, Suter got to work on that slider, knowing he needed to get the perfect feel for it during the offseason. His old grip was similar to a curveball, with his index and pointers fingers close together. He now spreads his fingers out, with his pointer finger hugging the horseshoe and the middle finger clipping the top edge.

But even though he knew he wanted to go on another date with it right away, he still had his growing pains with it. At first, it felt like he was throwing just fastballs, there was no torque on the elbow. Suter had to mess with the release point until he found the right spot and spent his free time at home just holding onto the baseball to get used to the new grip.

"It's so much easier," he said. "That was a big change for the better."

Suter was used in a variety of situations with the Brewers, including the eighth and ninth innings. He'll be used in similar spots with the Rockies. Daniel Bard will handle closing duties, with Suter, along with veterans Dinelson Lamet and Pierce Johnson expected to handle other high-leverage situations.

And he's found a way to stay connected to Milwaukee even as he gets settled into his new city. He's opted to remain on the Urban Ecology Center board and has already had three meetings with environmental leaders in Denver, too.

"I'm really excited about the possibilities there," he said. "There's a ton of environmental activities in Denver so it's really cool."