Broncos cornerback Faion Hicks was arrested Saturday in South Florida and faces three charges, including one for carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

According to multiple reports, Hicks was cited after a traffic stop in Hallandale Beach, Fla., for disobeying a stop sign and driving with an expired license in addition to the charge involving the firearm, a third-degree felony.

Hicks, a native of nearby Miami, is out on bond.

Hicks was a seventh-round pick last year out of Wisconsin. He got into two games as a rookie, playing a total of 30 snaps on special teams.

A Broncos spokesperson said the team had no immediate comment.