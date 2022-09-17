ENGLEWOOD — The rest of the NFL calls it the “red zone.” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett calls it the “gold zone.”

Either way, it’s often where football games are won or lost — inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. And for Hackett and the Broncos, which pride themselves on success in that zone, it was the exact reason why they lost Week 1 to the Seahawks. They were 0 for 4 in the red zone, with two fumbles inside the 5-yard line.

“In the end, we got to score in the red zone,” Hackett said after Monday’s 17-16 loss. “It's that simple and that starts with me.”

Hackett obsesses over the red zone, hence the nickname “gold zone” because of its value. And as a play caller, he’s had great success there throughout his career.

As the offensive coordinator in Jacksonville in 2017, the Jaguars finished second in red zone offense. And as the offensive coordinator in Green Bay, the Packers finished eighth and first in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

It’s uncharacteristic for a Hackett offense to be bad in the red zone, which is why the rookie head coach is hoping to fix that this week against the Texans.

“Going back and looking at it, the opportunities were there,” Hackett said. “We had people that were open. We had opportunities, and I think it’s about being able to execute at even higher efficiency. For us, we’re just going to keep on executing, keep on getting better at every single thing that we want to do, make sure we have the right plays and the right people in the right spots, and just keep on dialing it up.”

Hackett’s right. The Broncos wasted all four of their opportunities in the red zone.

The first opportunity was stalled after a false start penalty on right tackle Cam Fleming that made it second and 15 from Seattle 23. That resulted in a field goal. The second was a fumble by running back Melvin Gordon as he reached for the end zone. The result was a turnover. The third was a fumble by running back Javonte Williams after a miscommunication by the offensive line. The result, again, was a turnover. And the fourth was maybe the most excruciating for Hackett — tight ends Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson both failed to make grabs in the end zone, while a false start by wide receiver Courtland Sutton on the 3-yard line wiped out what would’ve been a Broncos touchdown by tight end Andrew Beck. That resulted in a field goal.

“We had some opportunities in the red zone,” quarterback Russell Wilson said. “‘Saubie’ (Eric Saubert) almost made a great catch on one and then ‘E’ (Eric Tomlinson) on the one where I kind of rolled out right. His foot was supposedly out of bounds. That would’ve been a touchdown. I had a little flip to Beck — that’s another touchdown, and then we could have had one or two runs.

“That’s the name of the game.”

Despite the lack of scoring, the Broncos were able to move the ball with ease, totaling 433 yards — the most by the Broncos since Jan. 3, 2020, against the Raiders.

But now the Broncos and Hackett must figure out how to finish those drives. Or else they could lose to an inferior opponent again this week and be staring 0-2 in the face.

“To me, it’s just about executing the plan," Hackett said, "knowing what we want to do, what we want to accomplish, everybody being on the details, knowing what to do, and how to do it. If we get that, we’ll be successful.”