ENGLEWOOD — The back and forth between Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks won't stop.
This week's beef between the now-Broncos quarterback and his former team was sparked when Seahawks coach Pete Carroll took a subtle jab at Wilson on Monday. Carroll was asked about Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's success — who has since replaced Wilson — and explained that it was partly due to him wearing a wristband with the offensive playcalls — something Wilson didn't do in his 10 years in Seattle.
"It's smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up," Carroll said. "And that's part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn't do that before."
Carroll's "resistance" comment made waves throughout the NFL and in Denver, as many speculated it was a direct shot at Wilson. And of course, Wilson was asked about his former coach's comments on Wednesday at his weekly press conference.
"I won a lot of games there without [a wrist band] on the wrist," Wilson said. "I didn’t know winning or losing mattered if you wore a wrist band or not. We do whatever it takes to make sure that we’re rolling, moving and everything else. A few times, I definitely wore a wrist band, depending on the game plan, what we had called, and all of that stuff."
Wilson wore wristband for the first time this season last Sunday against the Jaguars and was wearing one again during Denver's practice Wednesday.
Wristband or not, it appears the pettiness between Wilson and the Seahawks isn't going anywhere.
Jones addresses future
Following the trade of outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, many wondered where the Broncos would allocate their extra cap space. And many assumed it would be defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, who is having the best season of his career and whose contract is up at the end of the season.
GM George Paton even said Jones is one of the team's "core players" hinting at a possible extension. But when asked about his future in Denver, Jones didn't exactly give a hopeful answer.
“I view my standing with the franchise as, ‘This is Dre going into Year 4,'” Jones said. “That’s all I can say.”
Jones was then asked directly if he wants to be with the Broncos long-term, to which he said, "I'm here right now."
Moving forward, it'll be interesting to see how both sides navigate Jones' future, whether that's in Denver or not.
Jackson named captain
With Chubb's departure, the Broncos announced that safety Kareem Jackson will replace him as a full-time team captain. Jackson is in his 13th season in the NFL, with the last four being in Denver. And he's one of the most well-respected players on the team.
“We named Kareem Jackson as our full-time defensive captain," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "He’s a guy that’s played a lot of games and been around this league for a long time. Personally, I have so much respect for him. Our team does. He’s one of the leaders of our team. He’ll be our full-time captain for the defense moving forward."
Injury report
Did not practice: OLB Baron Browning (hip), OL Cam Fleming (quad), S Justin Simmons (knee)
Limited: CB Essang Bassey (hamstring), WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin), WR KJ Hamler (hamstring), S P.J. Locke (hamstring)