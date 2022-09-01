ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos have signed veteran cornerback Darius Phillips to their active 53-man roster, the Broncos announced Thursday.
In a corresponding move, the Broncos waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
Phillips was recently released by the Raiders, failing to make their 53-man roster. The 27-year-old out of Western Michigan played for the Bengals the past four seasons. Last season, Phillips played in 12 games for the Bengals, totaling two passes defended and eight tackles. He's played in 47 games in his career, starting 10.
Bassey played in 14 career games for the Broncos, starting three and totaling 24 tackles and one interception. He was expected to be the Broncos' backup nickel behind K'Waun Williams. But the Broncos needed more depth on the outside behind starters Ronald Darby and Pat Surtain II. While the Broncos have high hopes for rookie corner Damarri Mathis, a veteran presence was needed and Phillips provides that.
Injuries
Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, inside linebacker Jonas Griffith and center/guard Luke Wattenberg were not full participants during Thursday's practice, instead working out on the side field. The hope is for Griffith to play Week 1 in Seattle, but the statuses of Okwuegbunam and Wattnerberg are unclear.