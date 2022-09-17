Broncos Football

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos-Texans prop bets:

1. Courtland Sutton touchdown (+168)

Why it’s a good bet: It will be Sutton’s turn to get in the endzone this week. Russell Wilson and Sutton clearly have a connection that showed up in the second half on Monday.

2. Javonte Williams over 58.5 rushing yards (-115)

Why it’s a good bet: Williams only had seven rushing attempts in Monday’s loss. Bet Williams gets more carries and goes over this easily.

3. Dameon Price touchdown (+188)

Why it’s a good bet: The Texans love their rookie running back and I see him scoring at some point — possibly in garbage time if Broncos are up big.

(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 2-1)

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

