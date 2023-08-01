The Broncos are adding some more experience to the secondary.

A source confirmed Tuesday that Denver has reached an agreement to sign cornerback Fabian Moreau to a one-year contract. Moreau, 29, is entering his seventh NFL season.

Moreau's signing is expected to be announced Wednesday. The Broncos can create a spot on the 90-man training camp roster by placing wide receiver Tim Patrick, who is out for the season with a torn left Achilles, on injured reserve.

Moreau has played in 90 NFL games, starting 45, while with Washington, Atlanta and the New York Giants. He played 14 games last season with the Giants, starting 11.