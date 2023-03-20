Cale Makar is back on the injured list.

The Avalanche defenseman suffered a lower-body injury in the road win at the Detroit Red Wings, coach Jared Bednar said Monday after morning skate. Makar is considered day-to-day for a return.

“He’s out. He tweaked something in the Detroit game,” Bednar said. “He felt good after. (Sunday), he’s sore. He’s sore again today. Lower body (injury). Not going to risk it and have it drag on. He’ll be out day-to-day. Nothing too serious. Just serious enough that we’re going to keep him out.”

It’s been a challenging health year for the reigning Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy winner. Makar missed several games in January with a lower-body injury. He also had two different stints in concussion protocol through February.

On Saturday, in a 5-1 win over Detroit, Makar’s last shift occurred with 11 minutes left in the third period. He did not return to the game.

“He doesn’t feel great. He doesn’t feel bad. But just where the game was at, no need to put him out,” Bednar said.

Makar has 16 goals and 45 assists this season. He will not play in Monday night's home game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

