The top-rated basketball prospects in Colorado made their college decisions, and the CU Buffs continued their roll on the recruiting trail.
Baye Fall (6-10, 210) — a five-star recruit and Top-15 national prospect — picked Arkansas over finalists Auburn, Rutgers and Seton Hall.
Assane Diop (6-10, 190) — a four-star recruit and Top-100 national prospect — selected the Buffs over finalists Arkansas and Seton Hall.
Fall and Diop, both Senegal natives, joined Accelerated Prep teammates Tuesday afternoon to make their commitments official.
Fall: “(Arkansas) is the best school for me. ... They play in a conference (SEC) that I really like. I think they can help me be successful, learn a lot and get to the next level in the best way possible.”
Diop: “I chose CU because of a lot. It’s home here. I’ve been here almost three years now. … It just makes sense for me.”
Greg Willis, longtime director of the Colorado Hawks (AAU) club basketball program, took in Fall and Diop as their host family around 2019 to pursue an education and college scholarships. Their ascension to highly sought-after recruits began as sophomores with 2020 CHSAA state championships — Fall at Lutheran (3A) and Diop at Belleview Christian (1A).
Last year, they joined Denver Prep Academy as teammates to compete on a non-CHSAA national travel basketball circuit called "The Grind Session." Fall and Diop left DPA in February to play their final season at Accelerated Prep, a new, private basketball program that partners with Denver-based Accelerated Schools.
Fall and Diop considered choosing the same college program to continue their time as dominant teammates. But it wasn’t meant to be.
“A lot of people would ask about this question: Should we go together or not?” Diop said. “Being honest, it was a hard decision. … It’s like business. You want to go somewhere you feel comfortable.”
Fall added: “We thought about it and we wanted what’s best for each other. We just did that.”
It's up for debate if CU's ever had a signing period like this one. Tad Boyle's staff last week signed Cody Williams, the third five-star prospect in Buffs history, and three-star guard Courtney Anderson.