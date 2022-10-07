The Rockies' season is over, meaning roster movement is about to kick into gear.
While MLB free agency doesn't formally begin until after the World Series, teams can negotiate with their own players exclusively until that point. Here's a look at the Rockies' five pending free agents, and the chances of the Rockies bringing them back next year.
José Iglesias: Not likely
The Rockies are ready to give their kid a shot. They called up shortstop Ezequiel Tovar in late September to acclimate him to big-league life and plan to go full-steam ahead next year. Tovar is still bouncing back from his hip/groin injury, so what the Rockies saw from him during this stretch wasn't his best stuff. He still impressed enough to earn their full confidence.
Iglesias did his job this year, holding his own at defense and hitting .292. He should have no problem finding a sweet contract elsewhere.
Chad Kuhl: Not likely
He'll always have a complete game shutout at the end of June. From that point on though, Kuhl was close to a disaster for the Rockies. He had a 8.60 ERA in his final 13 starts. Kuhl hopes to stay a starter, but he may need to be open to the idea of the bullpen to guarantee another major league chance.
José Ureña: Possible
Look, the Rockies need starting depth. Ureña needs a team to give him another shot. They should be able to agree on a one-year deal that works well for both of them, somewhere in the $1-$3 million range. That won't add much strain on the Rockies' payroll, and still, give them the option to look outside for another pitcher.
Carlos Estévez: Likely
He's a born-and-raised Rockie, and the team wants to keep him in Colorado. He was stellar for them in the last two months of the season, giving up only four runs in 22.1 innings. The Rockies also need his veteran leadership — with Tyler Kinley out until midseason next year, Daniel Bard is the other experienced presence in the bullpen.
Alex Colomé: Not likely
Colomé didn't quite stick with the Rockies. Although he was solid early, the new rules are will hurt him next season. With the pitch clock coming, he needs to drastically change his style.