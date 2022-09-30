The Rockies, clearly, aren't heading to the postseason this year.
But the one advantage to playing meaningless games is getting a good, hard look at what they have, and making sure those who could be a part of their future start learning the ropes.
"I think maybe the silver lining is we can afford to get some guys that weren't necessarily playing in April," veteran Charlie Blackmon said. "We can get those guys bats, which will help us in 2023."
Their core hasn't played close to their expectations this year. That group, though, is still largely in tact for next year, including Blackmon, who said on Friday that he plans to pick up his $18 million player option and return to the team next season.
The task now for the Rockies is figuring out who of the young guns are going to be joining them come March. So they are carrying eight rookies on their roster, plus Justin Lawrence and Alan Trejo, who have only a year of service time.
There are growing pains, naturally, when upwards of six rookies are taking the field on a nightly basis. Colorado has won just one of their last 10 games, and we're heading towards another tally in the lost column on Friday as the Dodgers lead 9-0 at the time of publication. Of the rookies playing, only Sean Bouchard had a hit, and Jake Bird allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings.
But Blackmon, the unquestionable leader of the clubhouse, is using this as a teaching lesson. Yes, he wants to win, even if he isn't currently on the field as he awaits surgery on Monday to repair his torn meniscus. But he also wants to show, by example, how to conduct oneself in the major leagues.
"I do think making sure everyone understands what the expectation is here, and that's very competitive baseball where you have a chance to win every night," Blackmon said. "I think that's important, as an older player, to project that to everyone wearing a uniform. If things don't go your way, how do you deal with it?"
And despite the record, it hasn't been all bad. Sean Bouchard has emerged as a certified walking machine (trademark pending). He walked in eight straight games, tied for the fourth-longest streak in franchise history. He had a double on Friday, but no walk as of publication. Ezequiel Tovar, the Rockies shortstop of the future, is getting valuable major league playing time.
And two more, catcher Willie Maclver and Noah Davis, arrived on Friday as part of the taxi squad. Neither have debuted, but one or both could be activated at some point during this six-game mega series.
"Being at Dodgers stadium for the first time, it gets that 'ah' feeling away from him," manager Bud Black said. "So next time he comes, they'll be more comfortable, more confident. ... All of these things are processes that help guys become more accustomed to the major leagues."