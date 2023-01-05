RENO, Nev. — Colorado State basketball is in a rut.
The Rams lost a fourth straight game, 80-69 to Nevada at Lawlor Events Center. CSU got 18 points from Patrick Cartier and 16 from Isaiah Stevens in the defeat.
Nevada sits atop the Mountain West at 3-0, while CSU is 0-3. The Rams were overwhelmed in the paint. They were out-rebounded 29-21 and allowed 19-for-25 shooting from 2-point range.
CSU (8-8) didn’t lose its eighth game last season until mid-February. The Rams host Fresno State (6-8) on Saturday at Moby Arena.