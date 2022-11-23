FORT COLLINS — Colorado State signed 23 players in its 2018 recruiting class.
As eligibility for that group runs out, only four remain with the Rams program.
It’s been a long road for those players who’ve seen coaches come and go and plenty of wins escape their grasp. But for someone like Dequan Jackson, a linebacker who’s been a captain for multiple seasons and multiple head coaches, he doesn’t regret his decision to stay in Fort Collins, even as almost all of the teammates he came in with are now gone.
“I made a commitment to this program and to the team,” Jackson said at the beginning of his final week as a college football player. “I never really signed to a coach. Every coaching staff has been great to me, personally. I gotta look at the commitment I made to my brothers and the guys in that locker room and I probably couldn’t look at myself the same way if I bailed out on them, especially in the middle of the season. This is where I want to be.”
One of the biggest reasons Jackson never left is the teammate who’s lined up alongside him on defense for the last few seasons — Cam’Ron Carter, one of the other three remaining from that 2018 class. Both Jackson and Carter came a long way from home to play for the Rams — Jackson from Jacksonville and Carter from Tucker, Georgia.
“It’s kinda hard to walk out on a guy like that,” Jackson said.
Friday will be an emotional day for Jackson. He, along with the rest of the seniors, will be honored before the finale against New Mexico.
“I think I know my clock’s ticking, so I’ve been paying attention and trying to make the most of every moment,” Jackson said. “I’ve been reflecting already, but just focusing on finishing strong. The rest will hit me afterwards. I don’t even know how I’m going to feel. I may be emotional, I may not be, I may just be happy, I may cry, I may not cry.”
It will be an interesting pregame scene for Jay Norvell’s team. The group of players that will be honored has someone who’s gone down every path imaginable in college.
There are players that will be honored with remaining eligibility and could be on the Rams again next season. There are players like Jackson and Carter, who have spent all five years in college in one place, but played for three different head coaches. Then there are players like the three senior offensive linemen, who chose to finish their careers at CSU after playing elsewhere in the country.
“It’s honestly probably going to feel a little weird for me because I did senior day last year at Nevada and I’m going to do it again this year,” said Gray Davis, who came from Nevada with Norvell last offseason. “There’s a part of me that feels like, ‘Do I really deserve to be honored in the same event as dudes who have been here for six years only at this program?’ But also I think about how the senior guys are leaving a legacy behind. I think it’s going to feel pretty nice to know, even though the season hasn’t gone how we wanted, that I'm being honored and I’ve left some sort of legacy here for the guys that are following me.”
Davis is the rare player who’s now at his second school but has only ever played for one head coach. He got to Nevada in the same year that Norvell took over that program and now he’s been in Fort Collins for the first year of this new era for CSU. The similarities are uncanny.
Just like in Norvell’s first season in Reno back in 2017, the Rams are 2-9 heading into the final game of the season. Just like that season, it’s a thin roster that went through plenty of change when Norvell arrived and they just quite couldn’t put things together to win more games.
“It’s kind of like the same season,” Davis sadi. “Year 1 at Nevada there was a bunch of flashes all around and they didn’t really come together all that much until the final game. I can’t overstate how much that win helped positive emotions and building going into the next season. I think if we pull out a win here, especially in a good, team fashion, it’ll be a big step forward to making that leap next year.”
Only this time, if the Rams do see a jump in Year 2 under Norvell, Davis won’t be around to see it.
“I’ll be a Colorado State fan probably for life,” Davis said.
For Jackson, he’s hoping to see the same thing. Coaches say every year that a certain player gave everything to a program and for Jackson, that’s accurate. You can’t ask for much more out of a captain than what Jackson has provided the last few years and even though he hasn’t won as many games as he wanted to, he’s still leaving behind a strong legacy in Fort Collins.
“It’s been an honor,” Jackson said. “Maybe when I leave here, I’ll inspire some other guys to step up and be a leader.”