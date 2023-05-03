Where good news shines

The votes are in.

Air Force senior Brandon Dodd was the best lacrosse player in the ASUN Conference.

OK, co-best player.

Dodd shared conference player of the year honors with Bellarmine's Kyle Playsted when ASUN coaches released the all-conference teams Tuesday. Dodd, a Utah native, had 68 points on 38 goals and 30 assists during the Falcons' season. He led the team in all three categories.

The Air Force attackman had a league-high 10 points in a win over Detroit Mercy and a season-high seven goals against Lindenwood.

Air Force's Aidan Tolen and Chris Bardak were named first-team all-conference as well.

