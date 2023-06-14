Where good news shines

Let the good times roll, Denver.

Fresh off back-to-back championships in their respective leagues, the Avalanche and Nuggets are the betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup and NBA titles in 2024, according to the books.

The Avs are +800, ahead of the Oilers (+1000), Maple Leafs (+1000) and Bruins (+1100), according to BetMGM. The Nuggets are +500, slightly ahead of the Celtics (+550), Bucks (+600) and Suns (+700).

Denver is the only market with Super Bowl, Stanley Cup and NBA champs since 2015.

Pro tip: Enjoy the Nuggets' parade on Thursday, and find the best spot for the next one, too.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports.