Barney.Adams.jpg

Where the good news shines

Barney Adams is best known for a golf club invention that turned 25-handicappers into 10s — the "Adams Tight Lie" fairway wood.

For weekend hacks, the club doubled as a magic wand.

His pairing of golf and charity is why the part-time Colorado Springs resident is being inducted into the Texas Golf Hall of Fame. It was 1992 when a police officer visited Adams’ tiny golf shop in Richardson, Texas. The cop’s 4-year-old son had been diagnosed with Mucopolysarcharidosis, a rare disorder, and doctors suggested the boy wouldn’t live past 10.

Being a father himself, Adams sprung into action.

“I had zero money to give him,” Adams told The Denver Gazette. “But I did know a lot of golfers, and the thing about golfers is they are the most generous people in the world.”

Barney’s solution: “We’re going to run a golf tournament fundraiser and go from there.”

“That little boy is now 34 years old and lives in Dallas with his wife, a schoolteacher,” he says.

Golf fans will enjoy Adams' book, "The Wow Factor," on how he took a great idea and turned the Adams Tight Lie into a golf revolution.

Congrats to Mr. Adams on his hall of fame induction — complete with his hall of fame wit.

“(The honor) is certainly something I’m proud of,” Adams says. “On the other hand, if I could trade it for 20 yards off the tee, I would probably trade it. Maybe even 10 yards.”

"Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.