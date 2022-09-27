Where the good news shines
Barney Adams is best known for a golf club invention that turned 25-handicappers into 10s — the "Adams Tight Lie" fairway wood.
For weekend hacks, the club doubled as a magic wand.
His pairing of golf and charity is why the part-time Colorado Springs resident is being inducted into the Texas Golf Hall of Fame. It was 1992 when a police officer visited Adams’ tiny golf shop in Richardson, Texas. The cop’s 4-year-old son had been diagnosed with Mucopolysarcharidosis, a rare disorder, and doctors suggested the boy wouldn’t live past 10.
Being a father himself, Adams sprung into action.
“I had zero money to give him,” Adams told The Denver Gazette. “But I did know a lot of golfers, and the thing about golfers is they are the most generous people in the world.”
Barney’s solution: “We’re going to run a golf tournament fundraiser and go from there.”
“That little boy is now 34 years old and lives in Dallas with his wife, a schoolteacher,” he says.
Golf fans will enjoy Adams' book, "The Wow Factor," on how he took a great idea and turned the Adams Tight Lie into a golf revolution.
Congrats to Mr. Adams on his hall of fame induction — complete with his hall of fame wit.
“(The honor) is certainly something I’m proud of,” Adams says. “On the other hand, if I could trade it for 20 yards off the tee, I would probably trade it. Maybe even 10 yards.”
