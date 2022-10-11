Where the good news shines
Seven Colorado greats are going in the Colorado High School Activities Association Hall of Fame.
The 2022 class was announced Tuesday. Here are the future Hall of Famers:
• Sally Moos, Cherry Creek: Thirty-five years as the Bruins’ volleyball coach resulted in 734 wins, 13 Centennial League titles and five Class 5A state championships.
• Tim Ottmann, Ponderosa: In 18 years as the wrestling coach, Ottmann amassed a 200-26 record, 16 straight Continental League titles, 12 Class 5A regional champs and 10 state champs.
• Rene Aafedt, Valley: The volleyball coach for 20 years, Aafedt’s resume shows a record of 393-96, nine Class 3A state title games, 13 straight state tournaments and two state titles.
• George Rykovich, Manitou Springs: Thirty-six years as the football coach resulted in two Class 2A state titles and multiple Hall of Fame inductions, including the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame.
• James Hartman Jr., Mitchell: Over 18 years as the football coach, the Colorado Springs Sports Corp. Hall of Fame inductee won 211 games, 10 conference titles and three Class 3A state titles.
• Dale Garland, Durango: Over 25 years as a student leadership adviser, Garland was honored as the CHSAA adviser of the year and served multiple terms on the student leadership committee.
• Ann Strother, Highlands Ranch: The 2002 graduate won a pair of Class 5A girls basketball state championships and was named the Naismith and Gatorade national player of the year.
The Hall of Fame class will be inducted during a ceremony on Jan. 23, 2023.
