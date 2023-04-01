Where good news shines

Colorado State's Matthew Wilkinson made the most of his first team action since September earning the Mountain West's freshman golfer of the week.

The Centennial native finished tied for 14th at the Duck Invitational on his way to the honor.

Wilkinson fired the best round of the tournament during the second round with a 2-under 69. It was his second-best round of the season. He finished with an overall mark of 6-over 219. He was one of four Rams who finished inside the top 15. Colorado State finished the tournament in third.

Colorado State has one more tournament before the Mountain West championships — the Western Intercollegiate April 10-12.

