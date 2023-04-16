Where the good news shines

Coming off a stellar indoor season for Colorado State, the reigning Mountain West Indoor 5K and 3K champion Sarah Carter continued her dominance into the outdoor season.

With the Rams distance team competing at the Bryan Clay Invitational hosted by Azuna Pacific in California, Carter broke the outdoor school record in the women's 5,000-meter run with a time of 15 minutes and 53.06 seconds, four seconds better then previous record.

She now holds the school records in the women's indoor 5K, indoor 3K and outdoor 5K.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)\