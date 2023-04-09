Where the good news shines

Three players at two goals a piece as the University of Denver men's lacrosse team beat Villanova 12-6 on Saturday at home. The Pioneers took home the big conference win on Bill Tierney day.

This is Tierney's last season as coach at DU. The legendary coach is 162-58 during his time with Pioneers. The program hosted a postgame reception to honor the legendary coach.

Richie Connell, Joshua Carlson and Casey Wilson had two goals for the Pioneers (5-4, 1-1 Big East). Six other players chipped in with a goal each. Both Connell and Wilson had assists in the win.

Malcolm Kleban made 10 saves for the Pioneers.

Denver heads back on the road this week for a Thursday matcup with Towson.

